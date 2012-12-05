BRUSSELS Dec 5 NATO voiced grave concern on Wednesday at North Korea's plan for its second rocket launch of 2012.

NATO ambassadors expressed "grave concern at North Korea's declared intent to launch a rocket using ballistic missile technology this month," an alliance statement said.

"Such an act would be in direct violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions 1718 and 1874. It would risk exacerbating tensions in the region and further destabilising the Korean peninsula," it said.