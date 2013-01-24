(Adds quotes and background)
WASHINGTON Jan 24 The White House on Thursday
denounced threats by North Korea to carry out further rocket
launches and a nuclear test as "needlessly provocative," saying
such actions would violate U.N. resolutions and increase
Pyongyang's diplomatic isolation.
North Korea's top military body said "the various satellites
and long-range rockets that we will fire and the high-level
nuclear test we will carry out are targeted at the United
States," which it called Pyongyang's "sworn enemy."
The announcement followed U.N. Security Council approval on
Tuesday of a U.S.-backed resolution to censure and sanction
North Korea for a rocket launch in December that breached U.N.
rules.
"North Korea's statement is needlessly provocative and a
test would be a significant violation of United Nations Security
Council resolutions," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters. "Further provocations would only increase Pyongyang's
isolation."
Carney said Tuesday's Security Council decision "would help
impede the growth of weapons of mass destruction programs in
North Korea ... and the United States will be making, taking
additional steps in that regard."
North Korea is not believed to have the technology to
deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting the continental
United States, although its December launch showed it had the
capacity to deliver a rocket that could travel 10,000 km (6,200
miles), potentially putting San Francisco in range, according to
an intelligence assessment by South Korea.
Asked whether North Korea's latest threat provided any signs
of the direction being taken by its new young leader, leader Kim
Jong-un, Carney said: "We judge North Korea by its actions ...
We certainly haven't seen a noticeable change in behavior."
