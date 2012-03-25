* Obama urges China to do more to rein in its neighbour
* Says North Korea mustn't be rewarded for "bad behaviour"
* North "must show it's sincere about disarmament talks"
SEOUL, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
urged China on Sunday to use its influence to rein in North
Korea instead of "turning a blind eye" to its nuclear defiance,
and warned of tighter sanctions if the reclusive state goes
ahead with a rocket launch next month.
"North Korea will achieve nothing by threats or
provocations," a stern-faced Obama said after a tour of the
heavily fortified border between the two Koreas resonant with
echoes of the Cold War.
Such a launch would only lead to further isolation of the
impoverished North, which much show its sincerity if
on-again-off-again six-party aid-for-disarmament talks are to
restart, Obama told a news conference in the South Korean
capital.
Seoul and Washington say the launch will be a disguised test
of a ballistic missile that violates Pyongyang's latest
international commitments. North Korea says it merely wants to
put a satellite into orbit.
Even as Obama warned North Korea of the consequences of its
actions, he spoke bluntly to China, the closest thing Pyongyang
has to an ally, of its international obligations.
Obama said Beijing's actions of "rewarding bad behavior
(and) turning a blind eye to deliberate provocations" were
obviously not working, and he promised to raise the matter at a
meeting with Chinese President Hu Jintao in Seoul on Monday.
"I believe that China is very sincere that it does not want
to see North Korea with a nuclear weapon," he told a news
conference in Seoul before a global summit on nuclear security.
"But it is going to have to act on that interest in a sustained
way."
It was Obama's sharpest message yet to China to use its
clout with North Korea in a nuclear standoff with the West, and
dovetails with recent calls for Beijing to meet its
responsibilities as a rising world power.
In an election year when Republicans have accused Obama of
not being strong enough with Beijing, talking tough on China is
seen as a potential vote-winner after three years of troubled
diplomacy in dealings with Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
China is host to the six-party talks, which involve Japan
and Russia as well as the two Koreas and the United States.
DMZ TOUR
Obama earlier visited a U.S. base on the edge of the
Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as a solemn North Korea came to a halt
to mark the 100th day after "Dear Leader" Kim Jong-il's death.
"You guys are at freedom's frontier," Obama, wearing an Air
Force One bomber jacket, told about 50 troops crammed into the
Camp Bonifas mess hall at one of the world's most heavily
fortified frontiers.
He spent about 10 minutes on a camouflaged viewing platform
at the DMZ, talking with some of the soldiers on guard and
peering with binoculars across the border into North Korea as
flags flapped loudly in the brisk, cold wind.
The White House cast Obama's first visit to the DMZ, which
has bisected the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in
1953, as a way to showcase the strength of the U.S.-South Korean
alliance and thank some of the nearly 30,000 American troops
still deployed in South Korea.
The 4-km (2.5-mile) wide DMZ was drawn up at the end of the
1950-53 civil conflict, which ended in a truce that has yet to
be finalized with a permanent peace treaty, leaving the two
Koreas in effect still at war.
ROCKET LAUNCH CONDEMNED
Washington has condemned next month's planned rocket launch
as a violation of North Korea's promise to halt long-range
missile firings, nuclear tests and uranium enrichment in return
for a resumption of food aid.
Obama said that if the North goes ahead with the rocket
launch, a February food aid deal could fall apart and Pyonygang
could face a tightening of international sanctions.
Obama said he was sympathetic to China's concerns that too
much pressure on North Korea could create a refugee crisis on
its borders, but insisted Beijing's approach over the decades
had failed to achieve a "fundamental shift" in Pyongyang's
behavior.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency quoted a military official
on Sunday as saying the main body of the rocket had been moved
to the launch site on North Korea's west coast. The launch will
coincide with big celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of
the birth of the state's founder, Kim Il-sung.
North Korea's defiance is clouding Obama's much-touted
nuclear disarmament agenda, which is also being challenged by
Iran's persistence with nuclear research in the face of
sanctions and international criticism.
Obama will join more than 50 other world leaders on Monday
for a follow-up to the inaugural nuclear security summit he
organized in Washington in 2010 to help combat the threat of
nuclear terrorism.
While North Korea and Iran are not on the guest list or the
official agenda, they are expected to be the main focus of
Obama's array of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
NORTH KOREA MOURNS
Obama's visit coincided with the end of the 100-day mourning
period for Kim Jong-il, who died in December. Tens of thousands
of people crammed into Kim Il-sung Square in central Pyongyang
to mark the occasion.
The state's new young leader, Kim Jong-un, the third member
of the Kim family to rule the state, bowed before a portrait of
his father at the palace where he lies in state. He was joined
by his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, and military chief Ri Yong-ho.
Standing alongside South Korean President Lee Myung-bak,
Obama told reporters it was difficult to get an accurate
impression of how the succession process was going because it
was not clear who was "calling the shots" in the North.
The young Kim himself made a surprise trip to the DMZ in
early March. He looked across the border through binoculars and
told troops to "maintain the maximum alertness since (they)
stand in confrontation with the enemy at all times".
