* Trip criticised by U.S. State Department
* Richardson unable to meet detained Korean-American
* Schmidt says North Korea will remain isolated without
Internet
* Google exec chairman says technology "very limited" in
North Korea
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, Jan 10 Former New Mexico governor Bill
Richardson and Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt
failed to secure the release of a Korean-American held in North
Korea during a controversial trip to the secretive state that
ended on Thursday.
Richardson told a media briefing at Beijing's airport he was
unable to meet Korean-American Kenneth Bae, a 44-year-old
tourist who was detained late last year and has been charged
with unspecified crimes against the state.
Richardson said he was told that judicial proceedings
against Bae would start soon, although he gave no details. North
Korean authorities assured him of Bae's good health, he said.
"That is encouraging," Richardson said of Bae's condition,
adding he was also given permission to "proceed with a letter
from his son, and that will happen shortly".
It was unclear if Richardson had left such a letter with
North Korean authorities or if it would be sent later. Bae is
being held in a location far from Pyongyang, Richardson said.
The timing of the trip by Schmidt and Richardson was
criticised by the U.S. State Department. It came after North
Korea carried out a long-range rocket launch last month, which
Washington considers a provocative test of ballistic missile
technology.
Schmidt said his visit to Pyongyang was private and was to
talk about a free and open Internet.
"As the world becomes increasingly connected, their decision
to be virtually isolated is very much going to affect their
physical world, their economic growth and so forth", Schmidt
said in brief remarks.
"The technology in North Korea is very limited," Schmidt
said, with a 3G cellphone network for about a million phones run
by Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE
that does not support the Internet.
Access to the Internet is available to the government, the
military and to universities but not the general public and
users are supervised, he said.
"The government has to do something. They have to make it
possible for people to use the Internet", he said. "It's their
choice now, and time, in my view, for them to start or they will
remain behind."
"They showed up and listened to us and asked us a lot of
questions", he said.
"NOT PRODUCTIVE"
There was no immediate comment from North Korea about the
visit by Richardson and Schmidt other than a report on the
official KCNA news agency to say the delegation had left. The
trip was met with scepticism across the border in South Korea.
"It wasn't productive on humanitarian grounds", said Chang
Yong-seok, a senior researcher at the Institute for Peace and
Unification Studies at Seoul National University.
The trip came as the United States, South Korea, Japan and
their European allies were pushing at the United Nations to
expand long-standing U.N. Security Council sanctions on North
Korea after the North's Dec. 12 rocket launch.
Richardson said the North Koreans he met, including a vice
foreign minister and other foreign ministry officials,
maintained their missile activity was scientific and peaceful.
"I must say I personally disagree", said Richardson, a
former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. "I don't think it
is science-based, and it is a violation of the United Nations
moratorium."
Pyongyang, according to satellite imagery, is continuing
work on its nuclear testing facilities, potentially paving the
way for a third nuclear bomb test.
Chang said North Korea would not be budged easily.
"It is possible North Korea will take action after watching
to see if the United States changes its policy", Chang said. "It
tells us that North Korea is confident and not in a rush; it is
going on its own way unyieldingly."
Tensions on the tinderbox Korean peninsula could be reduced
following the election of new leaders in South Korea, Japan, and
a new secretary of state in the United States, Richardson said.
"The North Koreans were encouraged by the recent statements
of the new south Korean president", he said, referring to
President-elect Park Gyeun-hye.