* Richardson may seek release of detained American

* Washington says trip ill-timed following missile launch

By David Chance

SEOUL, Jan 7 Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt will start their controversial private mission to North Korea on Monday that may include an effort to secure the release of an imprisoned American, South Korean media reported.

The trip comes after North Korea carried out a long range rocket test last month and as the reclusive state continues work on its nuclear testing facilities according to satellite imagery, potentially paving the way for a third nuclear bomb test.

South Korean broadcaster MBC said the delegation comprising Schmidt, his daughter, Richardson and Google executive Jared Cohen would leave for Pyongyang on North Korean state carrier Air Koryo on flight CA121 at 1.40 pm on Monday.

It did not cite any named sources, although another South Korean broadcaster YTN also reported the trip would start Monday.

The mission has been criticised by the White House due to the sensitivity of the timing. The United States does not have diplomatic relations with North Korea and the isolated and impoverished state remains technically at war with South Korea.

South Korea is in the midst of a transition to a new president who will take office in February, while Japan, another major U.S. ally in the region, has a new prime minister.

A U.S. official said the trip's timing was particularly bad from the Obama administration's point of view because it comes as the U.N. Security Council ponders how to respond to North Korea's Dec. 12 missile launch.

"We are in kind of a classical provocation period with North Korea. Usually, their missile launches are followed by nuclear tests," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"During these periods, it's very important that the international community come together, certainly at the level of the U.N. Security Council, to demonstrate to North Korea that they pay a price for not living up to their obligations," the official add

Richardson, a former ambassador to the United Nations, has made numerous trips to North Korea. The purpose of next week's trip and the reasons for Schmidt's involvement are not clear, though Google characterized it as "personal" travel.

Schmidt did not respond to requests for comment.

Many observers expect Richardson to seek the release of Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American tour guide who was detained last year. Richardson told CBS television last Friday that he had been contacted by Bae's family and that he would raise the issue while in North Korea.

North Korea has used the detention of American citizens to secure high-profile visits from U.S. officials in the past.

Its most notable success was a visit from former President Bill Clinton in 2009 to secure the release of two American journalists.

Last year, Jared and Schmidt met defectors from North Korea, a state that ranks bottom of Reporters Without Borders annual survey of Internet and press freedom.

Media reports and thinktanks say that officials from the North Korean government went to Google's headquarters in 2011, something the U.S. technology giant has not commented on.