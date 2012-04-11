PYONGYANG, April 11 North Korea was injecting
fuel into a long-range rocket "as we speak", the head of the
North Korean satellite control centre said on Wednesday ahead of
a launch condemned by its neighbours and the West.
"I think the fuel injection will be completed at an
appropriate date," Paek Chang-ho, head of the satellite control
centre of the Korean Committee of Space Technology, told a group
of foreign journalists.
He would not comment on when the fuel injection would be
complete. "And as for the exact timing of the launch, it will be
decided by my superiors", Paek said.
Regional powers said the launch, due sometime between
Thursday and next Monday, is a disguised test of the North's
long-range missile. The North says it is merely putting a
weather satellite into space.
