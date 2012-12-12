BRIEF-Amoeba starts research and development tests in U.S.
Starts research and development tests in United States
SEOUL, Dec xx Isolated North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Wednesday in defiance of condemnation by critics who believe it is seeking to develop technology that will enable it to deliver a nuclear warhead, South Korean TV channel YTN reported.
YTN said the rocket was launched from a site on the west coast. A launch in April ended in failure minutes later.
North Korea says the launch is aimed merely at putting a weather satellite in orbit. It is banned from conducting missile and nuclear-related tests under U.N. sanctions imposed after its 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests.
On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio
FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015