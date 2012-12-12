* North Korea says has put satellite in orbit, as planned
* NORAD says indications object "appeared to achieve orbit"
* Washington says launch "highly provocative"
* China expresses "regret" at launch, calls for calm
By Jack Kim and Mayumi Negishi
SEOUL/TOKYO, Dec 12 North Korea successfully
launched a rocket on Wednesday, boosting the credentials of its
new leader and stepping up the threat the isolated and
impoverished state poses to opponents.
The rocket, which North Korea says put a weather satellite
into orbit, has been labelled by the United States, South Korea
and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a
nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far away as the
continental United States.
"The satellite has entered the planned orbit," a North
Korean television news reader clad in traditional Korean garb
announced, after which the station played patriotic songs with
the lyrics "Chosun (Korea) does what it says".
The rocket was launched just before 10 a.m. (0100 GMT),
according to defence officials in South Korea and Japan, and was
more successful than a rocket launched in April that flew for
less than two minutes.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a
joint U.S.-Canadian military organization, said that the missile
had "deployed an object that appeared to achieve orbit".
North Korea followed what it said was a similar successful
launch in 2009 with a nuclear test that prompted the U.N.
Security Council to stiffen sanctions that it originally imposed
in 2006 after the North's first nuclear test.
North Korea is banned from developing nuclear and
missile-related technology under U.N. resolutions, although Kim
Jong-un, the youthful head of state who took power a year ago,
is believed to have continued the state's "military first"
programmes put in place by his late father, Kim Jong-il.
North Korea hailed the launch as celebrating the prowess of
all three members of the Kim family to rule since it was founded
in 1948.
"At a time when great yearnings and reverence for Kim
Jong-il pervade the whole country, its scientists and
technicians brilliantly carried out his behests to launch a
scientific and technological satellite in 2012, the year marking
the 100th birth anniversary of President Kim Il Sung," its KCNA
news agency said. Kim Il Sung, the current leader's grandfather,
was North Korea's first leader.
The United States condemned the launch as "provocative " and
a b reach of U.N. rules, while Japan's U.N. envoy called for a
Security Council meeting. However, diplomats say further tough
sanctions are unlikely from the Security Council as China, the
North's only major ally, will oppose them.
"The international community must work in a concerted
fashion to send North Korea a clear message that its violations
of United Nations Security Council resolutions have
consequences," the White House said in a statement.
U.S intelligence has linked North Korea with missile
shipments to Iran. Newspapers in Japan and South Korea have
reported that Iranian observers were in the North for the
launch, something Iran has denied.
Japan's likely next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, who is
leading in opinion polls ahead of an election on Sunday and who
is known as a hawk on North Korea, called on the United Nations
to adopt a resolution "strongly criticising" Pyongyang.
A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that
the rocket was a "peaceful project".
"The attempt to see our satellite launch as a long-range
missile launch for military purposes comes from hostile
perception that tries to designate us a cause for security
tension," KCNA cited the spokesman as saying.
"STUMBLING BLOCK"
China had expressed "deep concern" prior to the launch which
was announced a day after a top politburo member, representing
new Chinese leader Xi Jinping, met Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.
On Wednesday, its tone was measured, regretting the launch
but calling for restraint on any counter-measures, in line with
a policy of effectively vetoing tougher sanctions.
"China believes the Security Council's response should be
cautious and moderate, protect the overall peaceful and stable
situation on the Korean peninsula, and avoid an
escalation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told
journalists.
Bruce Klingner, a Korea expert at the Heritage Foundation,
said: "China has been the stumbling block to firmer U.N. action
and we'll have to see if the new leadership is any different
than its predecessors."
A senior adviser to South Korea's president said last week
it was unlikely there would be action from the United Nations
and Seoul would expect its allies to tighten sanctions
unilaterally.
Kim Jong-un, believed to be 29 years old, took power when
his father died on Dec. 17 last year and experts believe the
launch was intended to commemorate the first anniversary of his
death. The April launch was timed for the centennial of the
birth of Kim Il Sung.
Wednesday's success puts the North ahead of the South which
has not managed to get a rocket off the ground.
"This is a considerable boost in establishing the rule of
Kim Jong-un," said Cho Min, an expert at the Korea Institute of
National Unification.
There have been few indications the secretive and
impoverished state, where the United Nations estimates a third
of people are malnourished, has made any advances in opening up
economically over the past year.
North Korea remains reliant on minerals exports to China and
remittances from tens of thousands of its workers overseas.
Many of its 22 million people need handouts from defectors,
who have escaped to South Korea, for basic medicines.
Given the puny size of its economy - per capita income is
less than $2,000 a year - one of the few ways the North can
attract world attention is by emphasising its military threat.
It wants the United States to resume aid and to recognise it
diplomatically, although the April launch scuppered a planned
food deal.
The North is believed to be some years away from developing
a functioning nuclear warhead although it may have enough
plutonium for about half a dozen nuclear bombs, according to
nuclear experts.
It has also been enriching uranium, which would give it a
second path to nuclear weapons as it sits on big natural uranium
reserves.
"A successful launch puts North Korea closer to the
capability to deploy a weaponised missile," said Denny Roy,
a senior fellow at the East-West Center in Hawaii.
"But this would still require fitting a weapon to the
missile and ensuring a reasonable degree of accuracy. The North
Koreans probably do not yet have a nuclear weapon small enough
for a missile to carry."
The North says its work is part of a civil nuclear programme
although it has also boasted of it being a "nuclear weapons
power".