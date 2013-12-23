BEIJING Dec 23 Retired U.S. basketball star
Dennis Rodman returned on Monday from a four-day trip to
isolated North Korea saying he was not concerned that he had not
met leader Kim Jong Un and he would "see him again".
This was Rodman's third trip to the North Korean capital,
Pyongyang. Previously, he spent time dining as a guest of Kim,
with whom he says he has a genuine friendship.
An entourage of burly men pushed their way through a scrum
of journalists waiting for Rodman at Beijing airport. Rodman
answered only a few of the questions thrown at him on the run.
Asked whether he was disappointed not to see Kim this time
around, Rodman said: "Nope, I don't worry about it, I will see
him again".
Rodman said before leaving he was going to provide North
Korea's national basketball team with four days of training
during the trip.
"It was awesome, man," he said of the training he conducted.
Rodman intends to return to Pyongyang in January with a team
of fellow former National Basketball Association stars to hold
basketball games on Kim's birthday.
"We're going to be playing in two weeks," he said.
Rodman's latest visit follows the rare public purge of Kim's
powerful uncle Jang Song Thaek, who was executed this month.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye has described recent
events as a "reign of terror". The purging of Jang, considered
the second most powerful man in the North, indicated
factionalism within the secretive government. (ID:nL2N0H51VH)
Ahead of the trip, Seoul-based North Korean human rights
activist Shin Dong-hyuk said in an open letter in the Washington
Post that Rodman should talk to Kim about human rights abuses in
North Korea.
Rodman told Reuters last week it was not his place to talk
about such issues.
Rodman's first visit in February came shortly after North
Korea conducted its third nuclear test in defiance of U.N.
resolutions. Rodman said upon his return from that trip that Kim
wanted to receive a call from President Barack Obama, an avid
basketball fan.
The White House has said the United States has direct
channels of communication with North Korea and declined to
directly respond to Rodman's message that Kim hoped to hear from
Obama after his previous visit.
