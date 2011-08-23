SEOUL Aug 23 North Korean leader Kim Jong-il
has arrived in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude, where he is
expected to meet Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for a summit
on Wednesday.
Here are some questions and answers about Kim's visit, his
first trip to Russia in nine years:
WHY VISIT RUSSIA SO SOON AFTER TRAVELLING TO CHINA?
Kim's Russia trip comes less than three months after he
travelled to China, which was his third trip there in a year,
capping his busiest schedule of foreign travel in his 17 years
of power.
The North owes its political survival to both countries. For
decades Moscow was its main ally, providing military and
economic support before the collapse of the Soviet Union in the
early 1990s. Since then the North has realigned its foreign
policy toward China.
This latest trip could be an attempt to balance China's
influence by forging closer ties with Russia.
The North's pursuit of nuclear weapons, and hostilities
between the two Koreas in recent years, have raised concerns of
a broader regional conflict. Kim's visits are seen as trying to
assuage Beijing and Moscow, and to harmonise relations.
The ageing Kim also wants to prepare the way for a smooth
transition of power to his youngest son, Jong-un, for which he
wants the backing of both China and Russia.
WILL SIX-PARTY NUCLEAR TALKS BE ON THE AGENDA?
Yes. Both Moscow and Beijing back the immediate resumption
of the aid-for-disarmament talks which collapsed two years ago.
Pyongyang will be looking to Russia and China to exert
pressure on South Korea, the United States and Japan to restart
the process as soon as possible.
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo say they are willing to resume
talks where they left off, but insist Pyongyang must show it is
serious about denuclearising. For a start, they say, the North
must allow foreign nuclear inspectors back into the country.
WILL AID BE ON THE AGENDA?
Yes. International sanctions for testing nuclear devices and
missiles are hurting the impoverished North, which relies on
foreign aid to keep its moribund economy afloat.
Severe weather has exacerbated food shortages, prompting the
North to plead for international aid. Both Beijing and Moscow
have answered Pyongyang's pleas for food aid.
The destitute North is also desperate for economic aid. It
Power shortages mean it struggles to run its factories, and much
of its Soviet-era machinery and farm equipment is unusable. It
could be seeking energy aid, as well as try to boost transport
links.
The North has embarked on a new 10-year economic plan to
improve infrastructure. It is looking for foreign investment,
primarily from Beijing and Moscow, to support projects within
special economic zones.
WHAT ABOUT A GAS PIPELINE THROUGH NORTH KOREA?
A pipeline to supply natural gas from the Russian Far East
to South Korea, via North Korea, has been talked about for
years. In 2008, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom signed a
memorandum of understanding with the South's state-run Korea Gas
Corporation (KOGAS) , to construct the pipeline.
Construction and maintenance costs would be huge. Building
costs alone are estimated at $1.66 million per km.
Experts say there is little chance the project will proceed
anytime soon, given the two Koreas are still technically at war.
They have only signed a truce, not a peace treaty, to end the
1950-53 Korean War. Last year's hostilities, in which 50 South
Koreans were killed, underline that the time is not right.
Experts also say it is highly unlikely that the South would
ever agree to a such a project as it would merely become another
means for the North to hold the South hostage to its demands.
