BRIEF-Benz Mining Corp announces proposed share consolidation
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 12 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that it had tracked North Korea's rocket launch along a southern trajectory from the North Korean peninsula, the Interfax-AVN military news agency said, citing a source.
"Early warning missile systems monitored the North Korean rocket. Its flight took a southern course from the North Korean peninsula. It posed no threat to Russia," Interfax-AVN quoted an unnamed Defence Ministry source as saying.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket for the second time this year on Wednesday local time, and may have succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile test..
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Airlines canceled 1.17 percent of scheduled domestic flights last year, the best performance in the 22 years the government has been tracking the issue, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.