MOSCOW, April 9 Russia said on Tuesday the G8
was in agreement in rejecting North Korea's recent provocative
behaviour and urged all sides to pursue diplomacy to calm down
the increasingly tense situation in northeast Asia.
Speaking before a regularly scheduled meeting of Group of
Eight foreign ministers on April 10 and 11 in London, Foreign
Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said Russia shared its
partners' concerns about the North.
"We are in solidarity with them as regards the rejection of
Pyongyang's current provocative and bellicose line of conduct,"
he said in an interview with state news agency RIA that was
posted on the ministry's website.
"At the same time, we must not renounce political and
diplomatic efforts, as any alternative brings the threat of
profound upheaval in Northeast Asia," he said.
North Korea has intensified threats of imminent conflict
against the United States and South Korea in recent days, and on
Tuesday warned foreigners to evacuate the South to avoid being
caught in a war.
RIA cited an official at the Russian embassy in Seoul as
saying there were no immediate plans to evacuate.
Russia has stepped up criticism of North Korea after the
Soviet-era client state conducted a nuclear test in February,
which led to new U.N. Security Council sanctions that both
Russia and China, the North's closest ally, approved.
The G8 includes the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Italy, Japan, Canada and Russia.
