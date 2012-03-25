SEOUL, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday North Korea, which three years ago abandoned its commitments in multilateral disarmament talks, must show sincerity before the talks can restart.

Obama was talking on the eve of a nuclear security summit in Seoul and after North Korea said it planned a rocket launch next month. He said further sanctions could be considered if the launch goes ahead, North Korea must not be rewarded for bad behaviour and that China, the North's only major ally, must act to rein in its neighbour.

North Korea has pulled out of the so-called "six-party talks", grouping the two Koreas, the United Staes, Russia, China and Japan, in the past citing insincerity on the U.S. part.

