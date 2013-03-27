SEOUL, March 27 North Korea warned South Korea's
new president to "watch her tongue" on Wednesday, as tension
between the two sides mounts, reprising the kind of vitriolic
language that it dished out to her predecessor on a regular
basis.
North Korea has in recent days threatened the United States
with nuclear war and rehearsed drone attacks on South Korea,
prompting Washington, involved in military drills with the
South, to say it is ready for any contingency.
Park Geun-hye, South Korea's first female president, marked
the third anniversary of the sinking of a South Korean warship
that killed 46 sailors by calling on the impoverished North to
abandon its nuclear ambitions to save its starving people.
The South, backed by an international commission, blames a
North Korean torpedo attack for the sinking although Pyongyang
denies it was responsible.
"The owner of Cheongwadae (South Korea's presidential
office) had better... watch her tongue," North Korea's official
KCNA news agency quoted a spokesman for the Committee for the
Peaceful Reunification of Korea as saying.
North Korea has made no secret of its hatred for Park and
earlier this month referred to the "venomous swish" of her
skirt.
Tension between the two Koreas has risen sharply since the
North conducted its third nuclear test in February, just days
before Park took office, in a move that triggered new sanctions
against Pyongyang.
North Korea regularly attacked Park's predecessor, Lee
Myung-bak, with bellicose rhetoric. It referred to Lee, who cut
off aid to Pyongyang during his five years in office, as a
"rat-bastard" and shot and hanged him in effigy.
Park, 61, put the building of a new relationship with
Pyongyang at the centre of her 2012 election campaign, but has
always said that any improvement in relations depended on the
North giving up nuclear weapons.
North and South Korea are still technically at war after
their 1950-53 civil conflict ended with an armistice, not a
treaty, which the North has since said it has torn to pieces.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)