* Council to discuss possible resolution on launch
* Whether UN sanctions can be expanded depends on China
* UN chief condemns North Korea's "provocative act"
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 12 The U.N. Security Council
on Wednesday condemned North Korea's missile launch and will
continue discussions on how to respond to Pyongyang's violations
of a U.N. ban on North Korean ballistic missile development, the
council president said.
"Members of the Security Council condemned this launch,
which is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions 1718
and 1874," Moroccan U.N. Ambassador Mohammed Loulichki,
president of the Security Council this month, told reporters.
"Members of the Security Council will continue consultations
on an appropriate response," he said after a closed-door meeting
on the North Korean missile launch.
Loulichki recalled the council's April 2012 warning to
Pyongyang that the council would act in the event of any further
rocket launches.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon also strongly condemned
the launch as a "provocative act" in breach of Security Council
resolutions banning Pyongyang from developing ballistic-missile
and nuclear technology.
Several council diplomats said they hoped the 15-nation body
would consider adopting a binding resolution, possibly expanding
existing U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang.
The White House said North Korea would face "consequences"
for its rocket launch and that the United States would work with
international partners to further isolate and punish Pyongyang.
"The president is concerned about North Korea's behavior,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. "It has chosen
not to (abide by its international obligations) and therefore
there will be consequences for that."
Carney stopped short of specifying what actions Washington
might be considering against North Korea, saying U.S. officials
first wanted to see what decisions were made by the U.N.
Security Council.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice declined to
comment on what the United States would like from the council
but said Washington wanted a "clear and meaningful response."
"Members of the council must now work in a concerted fashion
to send North Korea a clear message that its violations of U.N.
Security Council resolutions have consequences," Rice told
reporters. "In the days ahead, the United States will work with
partners ... to pursue appropriate action."
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud told reporters before
the council meeting that Paris would "consider it logical to
sooner or later have a resolution."
British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant echoed that sentiment,
saying the council "should react strongly to this provocation."
A senior Western diplomat said on condition of anonymity
that the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea were among
those who would like to see U.N. sanctions expanded.
That could include adding more entities to the U.N.
blacklist, banning travel and freezing assets of individual
North Korean officials and tightening the cargo-inspection
regime.
WHAT WILL CHINA ACCEPT?
Whether or not the council can agree a resolution - with or
without expanding the sanctions - will depend largely on China
and its diplomatic ally on the Security Council, Russia. Both
nations have veto powers and tend to support each other and vote
the same way on issues important to either of them.
China's traditionally acts as the protector of neighboring
North Korea on the Security Council.
"Exactly what the Chinese will be prepared to accept in form
and substance is not yet clear," the senior envoy said. He hoped
they could have a resolution agreed by the end of next week.
North Korea successfully launched a rocket on Wednesday,
boosting the credentials of its youthful new leader, Kim
Jong-un, who took power a year ago, and stepping up the threat
the isolated and impoverished state poses to opponents.
The rocket, which North Korea says put a weather satellite
into orbit, has been labeled by the United States, South Korea
and Japan as a test of technology that could one day deliver a
nuclear warhead capable of hitting targets as far away as the
continental United States.
It was Japan that first appealed to the Security Council to
take up the issue of North Korea's missile launch.
Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister, expressed
concern that the launch could negatively impact prospects for
peace and security in the region.
A statement issued by his office said the launch was "a
clear violation of Security Council resolution 1874, in which
the Council demanded that the DPRK not conduct any launch using
ballistic-missile technology."
The statement said Ban had urged North Korea's leaders not
to launch a missile but "instead to build confidence with its
neighbors while taking steps to improve the lives of its
people."
"The Secretary-General is concerned about the negative
consequences that this provocative act may have on peace and
stability in the region," the statement said, adding that Ban
was in touch with "concerned" governments.
North Korea followed what it said was a similar successful
launch in 2009 with a nuclear test that prompted the U.N.
Security Council to stiffen sanctions that it originally imposed
in 2006 after Pyongyang's first nuclear test.