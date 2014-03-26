UNITED NATIONS, March 26 The U.N. Security Council will hold closed-door consultations on Thursday to discuss a possible condemnation of North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches, U.N. diplomats said.

The request for a special session on North Korea came from the United States, council diplomats told Reuters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday. The meeting of the 15-nation council was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Thursday.

In what appeared to be a show of defiance, North Korea fired two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles into the sea at 2:35 a.m. Japan and Korea time (1735 GMT Tuesday), both Tokyo and Seoul said.

North Korea's first firing in four years of mid-range Rodong missiles that can hit Japan followed a series of short-range rocket launches over the past two months.

Council diplomats said Washington was expected to propose a Security Council statement that would condemn the missile firings. It was not clear whether China, Pyongyang's protector on the council, would support such a condemnation, though it has been willing to back rebukes of Pyongyang in the past.

Deputy U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said on Tuesday, "We are closely coordinating with our allies and partners, including in the U.N. Security Council, to take the appropriate measures in response to this latest provocation and to address the threat to global security posed by the DPRK's (North Korea) nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

There is also a possibility, the diplomats said, of the Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee eventually expanding the current U.N. blacklist to include additional North Korean entities involved in Pyongyang's missile program.

Expansion of the blacklist would take more time and was not expected to be decided on Thursday, the diplomats said.

According to diplomats, ballistic missile launches are banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted in response to North Korea's 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests and subsequent rocket firings.

Those resolutions imposed a series of U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang that target the country's missile and nuclear programs and attempt to punish North Korea's reclusive leadership through a ban on luxury goods. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Toni Reinhold)