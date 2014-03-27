(Adds comment from China)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 26 The U.N. Security
Council will hold closed-door consultations on Thursday to
discuss a possible condemnation of North Korea's latest
ballistic missile launches, U.N. diplomats said.
The request for a special session on North Korea came from
the United States, council diplomats told Reuters on condition
of anonymity on Wednesday. The meeting of the 15-nation council
was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Thursday.
The U.N. mission of Luxembourg, which holds the presidency
of the Security Council this month, announced on its Twitter
feed that U.N. political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman would
brief council members on developments on the Korean peninsula
during the session.
In what appeared to be a show of defiance, North Korea fired
two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles into the sea at 2:35
a.m. Japan and Korea time (1735 GMT Tuesday), both Tokyo and
Seoul said.
North Korea's first firing in four years of mid-range Rodong
missiles that can hit Japan followed a series of short-range
rocket launches over the past two months.
In Seoul, South Korean Defence Ministry spokesman Kim
Min-seok called the launches "a clear violation of U.N. Security
Council resolutions and a grave provocation against South Korea
and the international community". South Korea is a temporary
member of the Security Council.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's press office issued a
statement condemning the latest missile launch.
"Such launches are contrary to building trust in the region.
The Secretary-General urges the DPRK (North Korea) to cease its
ballistic missile activities and focus, together with other
countries concerned, on the dialogue and diplomacy necessary to
maintain regional peace and security," the statement said.
China, North Korea's traditional ally and most significant
trading partner, responded in more muted tones on Thursday.
"In the present situation, all sides ought to dedicate
themselves to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean
peninsula," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular
briefing.
Council diplomats said Washington was expected to propose a
Security Council statement that would condemn the missile
firings. It was not clear whether China, Pyongyang's protector
on the council, would support such a condemnation, though it has
been willing to back rebukes of Pyongyang in the past.
Deputy U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said on
Tuesday, "We are closely coordinating with our allies and
partners, including in the U.N. Security Council, to take the
appropriate measures in response to this latest provocation and
to address the threat to global security posed by the DPRK's
nuclear and ballistic missile programs."
There is also a possibility, the diplomats said, of the
Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee eventually
expanding the current U.N. blacklist to include additional North
Korean entities involved in Pyongyang's missile program.
Expansion of the blacklist would take more time and was not
expected to be decided on Thursday, the diplomats said.
"The council should condemn North Korea and begin looking at
additional measures against the North Koreans," a Western
diplomat said.
According to diplomats, ballistic missile launches are
banned under U.N. Security Council resolutions adopted in
response to North Korea's 2006 and 2009 nuclear tests and
subsequent rocket firings. The council expanded its existing
sanctions after Pyongyang's February 2013 atomic test.
The council imposed a series of U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang
that target the country's missile and nuclear programs and
attempt to punish North Korea's reclusive leadership through a
ban on luxury goods.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Toni Reinhold, Bernard Orr and
Clarence Fernandez)