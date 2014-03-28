(Adds quotes, details)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 27 Members of the U.N.
Security Council on Thursday condemned North Korea's recent
ballistic missile launch as a violation of U.N. resolutions and
will continue discussions on an "appropriate response", the
council president said.
The remarks were made by Luxembourg's U.N. Ambassador Sylvie
Lucas, president of the 15-nation Security Council for the month
of March, after a closed-door meeting on North Korea requested
by the United States.
"Members of the Security Council condemned this launch as a
violation of Security Council resolution(s)," she said. "Council
members agreed to consult on an appropriate response."
"There was unanimous condemnation of the launches," Lucas
told reporters, adding that, "We also all agreed that this
response should be given quickly."
North Korea fired two medium-range Rodong ballistic missiles
into the sea at 2:35 a.m. Japan and Korea time on Wednesday
(1735 GMT Tuesday), Tokyo and Seoul said.
North Korea's first firing in four years of mid-range
missiles that can hit Japan followed a series of short-range
rocket launches over the past two months.
Several council diplomats said negotiations on possible
council action would likely continue into next week.
There is a possibility, the diplomats said, of the Security
Council's North Korea sanctions committee expanding the current
U.N. blacklist to include additional North Korean entities
involved in Pyongyang's missile program. But they said it could
take weeks to reach agreement.
"That (expanding the blacklist) would be an appropriate
response by the council," a Western diplomat told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "The first step will be some kind of
more formal statement condemning the launch."
The ability of the council to take such steps will depend on
China, a veto-wielding council member and North Korea's
traditional ally and most significant trading partner. Beijing
issued a muted response to the North Korean launch on Thursday.
"In the present situation, all sides ought to dedicate
themselves to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean
peninsula," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a regular
briefing.
During Thursday's closed-door council session in New York,
Beijing's delegation reiterated that the Chinese wanted
de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula and to resume stalled
six-party aid-for-disarmament talks among the two Koreas, China,
Japan, Russia and the United States, a Western diplomat said.
The diplomat, who was inside the closed-door meeting, said
China's delegation also made clear that any council response to
North Korea should be proportional to Pyongyang's actions.
Ballistic missile launches are banned under U.N. Security
Council resolutions adopted in response to North Korea's
multiple nuclear tests and rocket firings. The council expanded
its existing sanctions after Pyongyang's February 2013 atomic
test, its third nuclear detonation since 2006.
The Security Council's sanctions on Pyongyang target the
country's missile and nuclear programs and attempt to punish
North Korea's reclusive leadership through a ban on the export
of luxury goods to the country.
(Additional reporting by Mirjam Donath; Editing by Eric Walsh
and Ken Wills)