BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT postpones unitholder meeting to March 28, 2017
March 2 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:
UNITED NATIONS, March 5 A draft U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution Washington has agreed on with Beijing targets illicit activities by North Korean diplomats and Pyongyang's banking relationships, U.S. envoy to the United Nations Susan Rice said on Tuesday.
"For the first time ever, this resolution targets the illicit activities of North Korean diplomatic personnel, North Korean banking relationships, (and) illicit transfers of bulk cash," Rice told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the 15-nation council.
Chinese Ambassador Li Baodong told Reuters the council was aiming to vote on the resolution on Thursday. The draft sanctions resolution is a response to North Korea's third nuclear test last month. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
March 2 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:
* American Express Co says new generation of benefits for its iconic platinum card
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: