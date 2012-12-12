TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's envoy to the United Nations has requested that the Security Council convene following North Korea's rocket launch, Kyodo news agency reported.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Wednesday for the second time this year, and may have succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile test..

A spokeswoman at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo could not immediately confirm if Japan had requested a Security Council meeting.