WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel said on Thursday that North Korea's provocative
actions and belligerent tone had "ratcheted up the danger" on
the Korean peninsula, but he denied that the United States had
aggravated the situation by flying stealth bombers to the
region.
"We have to take seriously every provocative, bellicose word
and action that this new young leader has taken so far" since
coming to power, Hagel told a Pentagon news conference,
referring to Kim Jong-un.
