BRIEF-Benz Mining Corp announces proposed share consolidation
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The United States has noted North Korea's rocket launch and is monitoring the situation, an administration official said on Tuesday.
"We noted the launch and we are monitoring the situation. We will have further official comment later," the official said in an email message.
North Korea launched a long-range rocket for the second time this year on Wednesday local time, and may have succeeded in putting a satellite into space, the stated aim of what critics say is a disguised ballistic missile test..
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Airlines canceled 1.17 percent of scheduled domestic flights last year, the best performance in the 22 years the government has been tracking the issue, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.