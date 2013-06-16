WASHINGTON, June 16 The White House said on
Sunday that the United States is open to talks with North Korea,
but said Pyongyang must comply with UN Security Council
resolutions and ultimately agree to denuclearization.
"We have always favored dialogue and, in fact, have open
lines of communication with the DPRK," said Caitlin Hayden,
spokeswoman for the National Security Council.
North Korea on Sunday proposed high-level talks with the
United States to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula, a week
after it scrapped the first official talks with South Korea in
over two years.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)