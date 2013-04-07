* "Prudent, responsible course of action"
* Washington walking a difficult line
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, April 6 The United States has
decided to delay a long-planned missile test scheduled for next
week out of California "to avoid any misperception or
miscalculation," given tensions with North Korea, a senior U.S.
defense official said on Saturday.
The unusual precaution by the United States follows a
barrage of hostile rhetoric from North Korea - including the
threat of open war - that has created jitters in South Korea's
financial markets.
It also came after reports in the South that Pyongyang,
under its 30-year-old leader, Kim Jong-un, had moved two
medium-range missiles to a location on its east coast.
The White House said on Friday it would "not be surprised"
if the North staged another missile test. At the same time,
officials have said there are no signs Pyongyang is gearing up
for war, such as large-scale troop movements.
The U.S. decision will delay a test of the Minuteman III
intercontinental missile, which had been scheduled for next week
out of Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
"This is the logical, prudent and responsible course of
action to take," the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The U.S. official said the test had been unconnected to
"anything related to North Korea" and added that another test
launch could be expected next month. The United States remained
fully prepared to respond to any North Korean threat, the
official said.
Analysts are looking anxiously ahead to April 15, the
birthday of Kim Il-sung, North Korea's founder and the
grandfather of its current leader, Kim Jong-un. The anniversary
is a time of mass celebrations, nationalist fervor and
occasional demonstrations of military prowess.
EMBASSIES STAYING PUT
North Korean authorities have told diplomatic missions they
could not guarantee their safety from next Wednesday - after
declaring that conflict was inevitable amid joint U.S.-South
Korean military exercises due to last until the end of the
month.
Still, staff at embassies in North Korea appeared to be
remaining in place on Saturday despite the appeal.
Most countries saw the appeal to the missions as little more
than strident rhetoric after weeks of threats by North Korea to
launch a nuclear strike on the United States and declarations of
war against the South.
But Russia said it was "seriously studying" the request.
A South Korean government official expressed bewilderment.
"It's hard to define what is its real intention," said the
official, who asked not to be identified. "But it (North Korea)
might have intensified these threats to strengthen the regime
internally or to respond to the international community."
The United States is walking a difficult line, seeking to
assure allies it will defend them in a crisis while trying to
avoid further escalating tensions.
Initially, Washington used the drills with South Korea as an
opportunity to demonstrate that commitment, including flying two
B-2 stealth bombers over the Korean peninsula in March. The
Pentagon also announced new or expanded missile defense systems
in Alaska and Guam.
But the officials have told Reuters the United States will
likely be less public about the drills in April, perhaps giving
North Korea space to wind down its rhetoric. The latest decision
to delay the U.S. missile test was also described as a prudent
step.
"This test ... has been delayed to avoid any misperception
or miscalculation in light of recent tensions on the Korean
peninsula," the official said.
Shares in South Korea slid on Friday, but analysts said much
of the decline was linked to the Bank of Japan's monetary easing
policies and one analyst said further major falls were unlikely.
Most Korea watchers believe Kim is a rational actor who
understands his military is no match for Seoul and its U.S. ally
and that straying too far from historic North Korean practices
could jeopardize his own political survival.
(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul,; Editing by Peter
Cooney)