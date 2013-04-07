* General Thurman was due to testify before Congress
* Spokesman says canceling visit was "prudent" measure
* U.S. also delayed missile test over North Korea tensions
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. commander in South
Korea, General James Thurman, has canceled a scheduled trip to
Washington this week due to tensions with North Korea, a
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Thurman had been due to testify before three congressional
committees, where he was expected to discuss the U.S. response
to threats from Pyongyang.
The North's provocations prompted a thinly veiled rebuke
from China over the weekend.
"Given the current situation, General Thurman will remain in
Seoul next week as a prudent measure," said Colonel Amy Hannah,
a spokeswoman for U.S. forces in South Korea, in an email
message.
The move is the latest demonstration of U.S. caution and
concern after more than a month of North Korean rhetoric that
has included threats to launch a nuclear attack on the United
States and to wage war with Seoul.
The United States has already revamped its missile defense
plans for Alaska and is deploying a missile defense system to
Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.
On Saturday, a U.S. defense official said Washington had
also decided to delay a long-planned missile test scheduled for
next week out of California "to avoid any misperception or
miscalculation," given tensions with Pyongyang.
Thurman had been due to testify before the Senate Armed
Services Committee, the House Armed Services Committee and a
panel of the House Appropriations Committee.
Thurman asked the committees to excuse his absence until he
can testify at a later date, Hannah said.
"He looks forward to appearing before the committee at the
earliest possible date," she said.
Despite its bellicose rhetoric, Pyongyang has not taken any
military action and has shown no sign of preparing its 1.2
million-strong army for war, indicating the threats are partly
intended for domestic consumption to bolster young leader Kim
Jong-un.
South Korean media said on Friday the North had moved two
medium-range missiles to its east coast but there has been no
confirmation of such a move. Washington has said it would not be
surprised if the North conducted another missile test.
North Korean authorities have told diplomatic missions in
Pyongyang they could not guarantee their safety from Wednesday,
after saying conflict was inevitable amid joint U.S.-South
Korean military exercises due to last until the end of the
month.
Staff at embassies appeared to be remaining in place over
the weekend.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing and Jane
Chung in Seoul; Editing by Todd Eastham)