SEOUL Nov 9 South Korea nuclear regulators have
found microscopic cracks in tunnels that guide control rods at a
nuclear plant under maintenance, government officials said on
Friday, raising new concerns over the country's nuclear power
sector.
The discovery of the cracks comes after South Korea's state
utility shut down two reactors at the same Yeonggwang plant to
replace parts that had been provided with forged certificates.
"There are cracks in six tunnels. The reactor has been
halted since Oct. 18 for regular maintenance and now the process
has been extended by a further 47 days for repair of the
cracks," a spokeswoman of the Korea Nuclear Safety and Security
Commission said.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Ed Davies)