By Cho Mee-young
| SEOUL, March 12
SEOUL, March 12 The leader of the main
South Korean opposition party pledged on Monday to scale back
ambitious plans to build more nuclear power plants if it wins
elections this year, saying Japan's Fukushima crisis had sent
mankind a "shocking warning".
Opinion polls show the opposition Democratic United Party
(DUP) leading the ruling conservatives in next month's
parliamentary elections, while the race for the presidency in
December is seen as wide open.
"The Fukushima accident was a final shocking warning to the
human race about how problematic nuclear energy could be," DUP
chairwoman Han Myeong-sook told reporters.
On Sunday, Japan marked one year since an earthquake and
tsunami killed thousands and set off a radiation crisis at the
Fukushima power plant, the world's worst nuclear accident since
the Chernobyl disaster 25 years ago.
"The DUP will stop adding nuclear power plants, and will
gradually close down existing ones. The nation should invest in
renewable and alternative energy which could bring a lot of jobs
and develop new technologies."
Resources-starved South Korea has become increasingly
reliant on nuclear power to feed its export-driven economy,
which has largely shrugged off the global financial crisis.
Asia's fourth-largest economy currently operates 21 reactors
which meet one-third of its energy needs, and plans to add 13
more by 2024.
Experts doubt that South Korea will follow the example of
some European states which scrapped nuclear power after massive
protests following the Fukushima disaster.
Seoul is also seeking to develop the industry as export
earner, after a South Korean consortium won a $20 billion deal
to build reactors for the United Arab Emirates in 2009.
Turkey and some other nations have been in talks with South
Korea, or showed some interests in its nuclear plants, Minister
of Knowledge Economy Hong Suk-woo said last week.
(Additional Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence and Jonathan Thatcher)