SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's nuclear reactor operator will shut down one of the country's 23 nuclear units for scheduled maintenance from Thursday through the end of December, a spokesman at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP) said on Wednesday.

The shutdown comes as five reactors are already offline. Asia's fourth largest economy faces severe power shortages again this winter due to cuts in nuclear power use after a nuclear corruption scandal that started in late 2012.

The five reactors already closed include three shut since May to replace cables supplied with forged documents; one awaiting extension of its 30-year life span; and a fifth that was closed to check welding work related to the safety of a steam generator, according to KHNP's website (www.khnp.co.kr).

KHNP, fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), on Thursday will halt operation of the 1,000-megawatt Hanbit No. 4 reactor, 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Seoul, the power generator spokesman said.

A study group has recommended that nuclear power, which accounts for about a third of the country's power supply, should be reduced to between 22 percent and 29 percent of overall generating capacity by 2035, much lower than a government plan for 41 percent by 2030.

The energy ministry is due to revise its energy policy in December after holding hearings to discuss the study group's recommendation and the future of South Korea's power industry. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)