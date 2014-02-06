SEOUL Feb 6 South Korea's Nuclear Safety and
Security Commission said on Thursday it has approved the restart
of a reactor that was shut by a technical glitch on Jan. 29,
leaving three of South Korea's 23 nuclear plants offline.
Operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP) has
replaced two damaged control cards for fuel rods so that the
1,000-megawatt Hanul No.5 reactor could be restarted, the
nuclear watchdog said in a statement.
Of those remaining offline, two are shut for scheduled
maintenance and the third is awaiting an extension of its
licence after its 30-year licence expired in November 2012,
according KHNP, which is owned by state-run Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO).
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Paul Tait)