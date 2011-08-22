By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, August 22
SEOUL, August 22 Oh Ju-ri, the mother of two
sons doing their compulsory South Korean military service,
naturally worries about their health and safety -- but
especially now.
Bullying, suspicious suicides and shooting incidents in the
military have left many parents fretting over the fate of their
conscripted sons, and they are now turning to a new Internet
service to keep tabs on them.
In July, telecoms company LG Uplus launched an
internet-based free TV channel that lets recruits at army boot
camps broadcast live, a service that the 50-year-old mother of
two conscripts wants to use to check on her sons.
Oh also meets other mothers online so they can share news,
concerns and a snapshot at the boot camp on the Web - glimpses
that might answer a mother's questions: Is he eating OK? Is he
losing weight? Does he look happy?
"I can share everything from joy, sorrow to happiness on the
web and all mothers and fathers who never met each other can be
connected," Oh said.
"More importantly, we, online, can find out if our sons are
okay."
South Korean law requires all young men to serve around two
years of military duty as the Korean peninsula is technically
still at war.
But last month's shooting spree at a Marine Corps base that
left four dead, and mysterious suicide incidents, have sparked
debate over military reforms, as well as parents' interest in --
and worry about -- the fate of their sons.
According to the Ministry of National Defense, 82 soldiers
committed suicide last year, about two thirds of the total death
toll among serving military.
Now more parents are becoming involved in hundreds of online
groups that have been set up for them to find out more about
their 20-something sons in the country's 650,000-strong forces.
Some supervisors even upload photos of recruits on the sites.
However, experts say those efforts are not enough, saying
the South Korean military itself needs to do things such as
allowing conscripts to use the cell phone network and internet
freely, the way professional soldiers can. Security reasons are
cited for the ban.
Others say that giving the young men weekend breaks could
help ease the atmosphere of the barracks where most of them live
and sleep.
"This is not a prison camp. Just as they do in the United
States, we have to enable young military men to go out on
weekends, " said Lim Tae-hoon, president at the Center for
Military Human Rights Korea.
Jung Jung-yong, whose son went into the army last year, also
calls for change to help parents worrying about their offspring.
"To make the military system more advanced in technology, I
want every base to be connected with each online group and to
converse with group members," said Jung, who posts in an online
group or chats with online friends almost every day.
"These online communities should play a more active role."
Although her sons' air force bases are offering tours for
parents as well as newsletters, Oh plans to keep using the web
until her two sons are discharged.
"Now I can't give up on connecting to the web because I'm
desperate to find out how they are after sending them off to the
military," she added.
