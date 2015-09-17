By Jongwoo Cheon
| SINGAPORE, Sept 17
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 South Korea's National
Pension Service (NPS) is looking to increase investments in
China as the world's third-largest pension fund sees the recent
slowdown in the Chinese economy as temporary, its chairman and
chief executive said on Thursday.
"The long-term outlook for China is positive. Chinese
leaders and people will handle it well," Choi Kwang told
Reuters. NPS manages $426 billion in assets.
"We will have to increase holdings in the longer term."
The comments indicate that some long-term investors are
still sanguine on the world's second-biggest economy despite a
recent implosion in China's stock market and an economic
slowdown.
Currently, NPS has little exposure to China except some
stock investments through Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) programme, Choi said.
The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to
invest in Chinese capital markets.
Choi, who was in Singapore for the formal opening of the
fund's office, also said the fund was looking to invest in real
estate and infrastructure assets in Southeast Asia.
"Basically, in Southeast Asia, we have no option but to look
for alternative investments rather than stocks or bonds," he
said, referring to the fund's investments in property and
infrastructure.
Southeast Asian equity markets suffer from poor liquidity,
while not many bonds are of investment grade.
NPS plans to boost overseas holdings to about 30 percent of
its total assets under management (AUM) by 2020. NPS invested
22.5 percent in foreign assets out of 496.2 trillion won
($425.9 billion) in AUM as of June.
($1 = 1,164.9900 won)
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)