SINGAPORE, Sept 17 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is looking to increase investments in China as the world's third-largest pension fund sees the recent slowdown in the Chinese economy as temporary, its chairman and chief executive said on Thursday.

"The long-term outlook for China is positive. Chinese leaders and people will handle it well," Choi Kwang told Reuters. NPS manages $426 billion in assets.

"We will have to increase holdings in the longer term."

The comments indicate that some long-term investors are still sanguine on the world's second-biggest economy despite a recent implosion in China's stock market and an economic slowdown.

Currently, NPS has little exposure to China except some stock investments through Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, Choi said.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.

Choi, who was in Singapore for the formal opening of the fund's office, also said the fund was looking to invest in real estate and infrastructure assets in Southeast Asia.

"Basically, in Southeast Asia, we have no option but to look for alternative investments rather than stocks or bonds," he said, referring to the fund's investments in property and infrastructure.

Southeast Asian equity markets suffer from poor liquidity, while not many bonds are of investment grade.

NPS plans to boost overseas holdings to about 30 percent of its total assets under management (AUM) by 2020. NPS invested 22.5 percent in foreign assets out of 496.2 trillion won ($425.9 billion) in AUM as of June.

