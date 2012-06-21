* The $320 billion fund world's fourth largest
* New office is fund's first European foothold
* Fund has invested 1 bln stg in London property
LONDON, June 21 The South Korean state pension
fund has opened a new office in London, giving the $320 billion
fund a foothold in Europe as it looks to expand its
international portfolio of assets, Britain's business department
said on Thursday.
The National Pension Service of Korea, the world's fourth
largest pension fund, has already invested more than 1 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion) in the UK, including in HSBC's
Canary Wharf skyscraper and the country's second biggest airport
Gatwick.
Britain's deputy prime minister Nick Clegg heralded the
fund's decision to locate the office, its second outside of
Korea, in London as a "vote of confidence" in the UK.
"The investment this brings will be a considerable boost for
British jobs, investment for UK infrastructure projects, and
growth for manufacturing," he said in a statement.
Britain's coalition government has been eager to attract big
investors such as pension funds to its shores, hoping they will
help pay for much-needed infrastructure projects.
Stephen Green, the former HSBC chairman and current British
trade minister, formally opened the base on Thursday alongside
NPS' chairman Jun Kwang-Woo, the statement said.
($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Ron Askew)