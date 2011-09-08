By Jack Kim
SEOUL, Sept 8 Park Geun-hye, daughter of the
founder of modern-day South Korea, has been bumped off the top
place in opinion polls of potential candidates for president for
the first time in three years.
Park received 40.7 percent of support as a potential
presidential candidate, trailing software developer Ahn
Cheol-soo with 41.5 percent, a poll of 500 respondents by the
Chosun Ilbo newspaper showed on Thursday.
Analysts said the surge by Ahn, a pioneering computer
software developer who has never held elected office, reflected
deep public distrust of the political establishment and exposed
Park's vulnerability to a challenge from the left.
"It's safe to say Park's runway victory is now hardly a
certainty," said political analyst Yu Chang-seon.
"What's ahead is Park having to go through fierce
competition and we shouldn't rule out Ahn's candidacy."
Park, who stepped into the role of first lady when an
assassin's bullet meant for her father Park Chung-hee killed her
mother in 1974, had been by far the most popular choice to be
the next leader of Asia's fourth largest economy.
South Koreans go to the polls next year to elect a new
parliament in April and to pick a new president in December.
Park, who had led the ruling Grand National Party (GNP)
previously and favours fiscal conservatism, had led in polls
with more than 40 percent support.
But new polls showed she was behind Ahn within the margin of
error. Ahn had never been considered a potential candidate for
public office before he emerged as a possible candidate for
mayor of Seoul.
Ahn, who founded the online security firm Ahnlab
, has declared he would not run for the mayoral
office in a by-election in October and backed an independent
liberal candidate instead, boosting his popularity past previous
frontrunners.
He has not spoken publicly on policy but is generally
considered a liberal.
Park, 59, has called for tax cuts for businesses to spur
investment and jobs, and advocated tailored welfare programmes
to encourage work for young people, increase the country's
lagging birth rate, and improve the quality of life for the
elderly.
She has also expressed a willingness to engage North Korea
more than the incumbent President Lee Myung-bak, saying positive
overtures from Pyongyang must be rewarded with concrete steps to
softening the mood of confrontation between the rivals.
Soft-spoken and cautious in demeanour in stark contrast to
her autocratic father who was assassinated by his spy chief in
1979, Park has consistently been one of the most popular
political figures since election to parliament in 1998.
(Editing by David Chance and Yoko Nishikawa)