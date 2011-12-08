* Ahn opens double-digit lead of GNP's Park

* Shuns two main parties over graft, incompetence

* Wins support of key 20-40 age group

By Jeremy Laurence

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec 8 A boyish-looking South Korean professor is the frontfrunner ahead of next year's presidential election, capitalising on a general disenchantment with the two main political parties, but so far he has shown no sign he really wants the job.

Ahn Cheol-soo, 49, founder of software company Ahnlab Inc , is a novice at politics and little is known of his economic or foreign policy, except that he may be against big business and signs that he may want to maintain Seoul's close ties with Washington.

But he is ahead in the opinion polls to win next December's presidential vote and go on to manage Asia's fourth-biggest economy and where tens thousands of U.S. troops man the Cold War's last frontier.

The question on everyone's lips is --- will he or won't he run in a bid replace President Lee Myung-bak, whose mandatory single five-year term ends in early 2013?

The soft-spoken Ahn has stretched his lead over conservative presidential favourite Park Geun-hye, of the ruling Grand National Party (GNP), to over 10 percentage points, latest opinion polls show.

"I think that it is indeed difficult to imagine that Ahn will stand idly by while voters' yearning for him continues to soar," said Lee Byong-chul of the Institute for Peace and Cooperation in Seoul.

"Of course, this is not good news for Park and the GNP."

Ahn, who describes himself as having "ideas from progressive to healthy conservative", has thumbed his nose at a political establishment he sees as corrupt and incompetent. He has so far brushed off attempts by the two main parties to join them.

Ahn stormed on to the political stage earlier this year when he won the hearts of disillusioned younger voters with his nationwide "listening tours", or lectures, most at universities. The headquarter of his campaign, aimed at giving the young a better chance in life, was named "Hope Camp".

Many voters, particularly in the 20-40 age group, are tired of the political establishment and angry with the ruling conservatives for their perceived favourable treatment of the rich and privileged, as well as their failure to create jobs.

At a news conference last week, when the working university professor put forward the possibility of running for mayor of Seoul, Ahn said he had no interest in forming a new political party, or in running in an April parliamentary election.

He spoke about his plans to donate about $133 million to the community, viewed by some as a move to boost his profile, and conspicuously avoided questions about the presidency.

Analysts say that his presidential ambitions, if any, won't become clear until after the April general election. No candidates have yet formally declared their intention to run.

Park, who until a few months ago was the runaway favourite for president, concedes Ahn's approval ratings show people's disenchantment with the main political parties, often plagued by internal disputes and mudslinging.

Ahn's critics say his lack of political experience will play against him when it comes to overseeing the world's 13th largest economy. But his supporters say the very fact he is not a politician works in his favour.

CHAEBOL CONCERN

Some analysts have compared Ahn's rise to that of Roh Moo-hyun who came out of nowhere to win the presidency in 2002. Lee, of the Institute for Peace and Cooperation, says Ahn is more conservative than Roh and is more pro-American.

While little is known about how Ahn would handle the South's belligerent neighbour, North Korea, and its nuclear weapons ambitions, his business views are clear.

In a country where most workers are employed by small and medium size firms, the entrepreneur believes the Lee government unfairly favours the chaebol, or big companies, who are responsible for the lion's share of the South Korea's export driven wealth.

Ahn has characterised employees of big companies like Samsung Electronics, the world's most valuable technology company by revenue, as being like caged animals and believes government "has helped corporations stealing away from small businesses".

In country which admires youth, Ahn's boyish good looks, floppy fringe and stylish dress sense also resonate.

Park KeunWoo, who worked closely with Ahn at Ahnlab from 2002-05, said the company's founder appeals to younger Koreans who feel stifled by the constraints of an out-dated hierarchical system.

"He could have taken the easy road for a more comfortable life but he always has challenged himself," said Park. "What kind of challenges he'll take on in the future no one knows." (Additional reporting by Jack Kim and Iktae Park; Editing by Nick Macfie)