By Jeremy Laurence
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec 8 A
boyish-looking South Korean professor is the frontfrunner ahead
of next year's presidential election, capitalising on a general
disenchantment with the two main political parties, but so far
he has shown no sign he really wants the job.
Ahn Cheol-soo, 49, founder of software company Ahnlab Inc
, is a novice at politics and little is known of his
economic or foreign policy, except that he may be against big
business and signs that he may want to maintain Seoul's close
ties with Washington.
But he is ahead in the opinion polls to win next December's
presidential vote and go on to manage Asia's fourth-biggest
economy and where tens thousands of U.S. troops man the Cold
War's last frontier.
The question on everyone's lips is --- will he or won't he
run in a bid replace President Lee Myung-bak, whose mandatory
single five-year term ends in early 2013?
The soft-spoken Ahn has stretched his lead over conservative
presidential favourite Park Geun-hye, of the ruling Grand
National Party (GNP), to over 10 percentage points, latest
opinion polls show.
"I think that it is indeed difficult to imagine that Ahn
will stand idly by while voters' yearning for him continues to
soar," said Lee Byong-chul of the Institute for Peace and
Cooperation in Seoul.
"Of course, this is not good news for Park and the GNP."
Ahn, who describes himself as having "ideas from progressive
to healthy conservative", has thumbed his nose at a political
establishment he sees as corrupt and incompetent. He has so far
brushed off attempts by the two main parties to join them.
Ahn stormed on to the political stage earlier this year
when he won the hearts of disillusioned younger voters with his
nationwide "listening tours", or lectures, most at universities.
The headquarter of his campaign, aimed at giving the young a
better chance in life, was named "Hope Camp".
Many voters, particularly in the 20-40 age group, are tired
of the political establishment and angry with the ruling
conservatives for their perceived favourable treatment of the
rich and privileged, as well as their failure to create jobs.
At a news conference last week, when the working university
professor put forward the possibility of running for mayor of
Seoul, Ahn said he had no interest in forming a new political
party, or in running in an April parliamentary election.
He spoke about his plans to donate about $133 million to the
community, viewed by some as a move to boost his profile, and
conspicuously avoided questions about the presidency.
Analysts say that his presidential ambitions, if any, won't
become clear until after the April general election. No
candidates have yet formally declared their intention to run.
Park, who until a few months ago was the runaway favourite
for president, concedes Ahn's approval ratings show people's
disenchantment with the main political parties, often plagued by
internal disputes and mudslinging.
Ahn's critics say his lack of political experience will play
against him when it comes to overseeing the world's 13th largest
economy. But his supporters say the very fact he is not a
politician works in his favour.
CHAEBOL CONCERN
Some analysts have compared Ahn's rise to that of Roh
Moo-hyun who came out of nowhere to win the presidency in 2002.
Lee, of the Institute for Peace and Cooperation, says Ahn is
more conservative than Roh and is more pro-American.
While little is known about how Ahn would handle the South's
belligerent neighbour, North Korea, and its nuclear weapons
ambitions, his business views are clear.
In a country where most workers are employed by small and
medium size firms, the entrepreneur believes the Lee government
unfairly favours the chaebol, or big companies, who are
responsible for the lion's share of the South Korea's export
driven wealth.
Ahn has characterised employees of big companies like
Samsung Electronics, the world's most valuable
technology company by revenue, as being like caged animals and
believes government "has helped corporations stealing away from
small businesses".
In country which admires youth, Ahn's boyish good looks,
floppy fringe and stylish dress sense also resonate.
Park KeunWoo, who worked closely with Ahn at Ahnlab from
2002-05, said the company's founder appeals to younger Koreans
who feel stifled by the constraints of an out-dated hierarchical
system.
"He could have taken the easy road for a more comfortable
life but he always has challenged himself," said Park. "What
kind of challenges he'll take on in the future no one knows."
