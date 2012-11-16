Nov 16 South Korea may have to bring in rolling power blackouts this winter after the closure of nuclear plants for safety checks means the electricity network will have less than a third of normal reserve capacity.

Asia's fourth-largest economy said it aims to add 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power supply capacity through savings and new plants in a bid to head off potential blackouts.

Here are South Korea's new power plans:

PLAN TO SECURE EXTRA 4,000 MW

South Korea expects its excess power generating capacity over projected demand in January will be 1,270 MW, or 28 percent of the reserve margin that the government aims to keep to guarantee supplies, said a statement from the economy ministry.

To shore up reserve capacity, it aims to supply 1,270 MW via new power plants, or boosting output from existing private and public power generators.

The measures include 400 MW from existing power generators, 830 MW from completing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant one month earlier at the end of December, and delaying the closure of a 40 MW fuel oil power plant by six months until March next year.

At existing thermal power plants, more high-calorific coal could be used to lift power generation.

On demand, Seoul aims to curb consumption by more than 3,000 MW through measures such as turning off lights and setting thermostats in firms and public places at 18-20 degrees Celsius, lower than usual. Fines of 3 million won ($2,800) could be imposed for breaches.

About 6,000 firms and public places where electricity consumption is relatively high will have to cut power consumption by 10 percent in January and February.

Other measures include turning off neon signs and lighting in public buildings, and encouraging people to wear thermal underwear.

There will also be new flexible power pricing scheme that will charge 3-5 times more at peak hours from January.

If excess power capacity falls below 4,000 MW, voltage will be reduced and emergency power generators used at public places.

If the margin falls below 3,000 MW, major power consumers will be encouraged to further cut consumption, using incentives and penalties.

Below 2,000 MW, the government will conduct rolling blackouts in the public sector, according to the statement. A ministry source said below 1,000 MW it is likely nationwide rolling blackouts would be brought in.

SOUTH KOREAN UTILITIES

State-owned Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) operates the country's power transmission and distribution network.

KEPCO buys power from its six fully owned utilities via Korea Power Exchange. The six utilities includes five thermal power generators and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

South Korea has a total of more than 80,000 MW of power generating capacity, and plans to add a combined of 7,000-MW power plants by the end of 2013.

In terms of fuel mix, coal accounted for 43 percent of South Korea's power generation in the first half of 2012, while nuclear accounted for 34 percent, LNG for 19 percent and fuel oil for the rest, KEPCO data showed.

South Korea aims to raise nuclear power to 48.5 percent of the expected total 123,901-MW power generation capacity by 2024 by adding 11 reactors, while reducing coal to 31 percent.

By the end of 2024, the capacity of nuclear power plants is expected at 35,916 MW, up from 20,716 MW as of August, 2012, while that of coal at 37,155 MW, up from 25,128 MW, it said.

LNG will account for 16,676 MW in 2024, up from about 14,000 MW, it added. ($1 = 1086.8200 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL; Editing by Ed Davies)