SEOUL Dec 12 South Korea will start a winter
campaign on Monday to curb peak power demand as a quarter of its
nuclear units are offline, including one shut as planned on
Thursday for maintenance.
Such campaigns in Asia's fourth-largest economy have become
routine during peak demand periods since late last year due to
the nuclear safety scandal that has shut some nuclear units and
delayed others from starting up operations.
The energy ministry said on Thursday power-saving measures
include keeping indoor temperatures at 18 degrees Celsius, and
limiting lighting and the use of individual electrical heaters
at public firms, "as anxiety over winter power supply could be
hiked depending on when three nuclear reactors are restarted."
If the restarts of the three reactors shut in late May to
replace control cables supplied with fake certificates are
delayed beyond the end of this year, this could cause unstable
power supply during the coldest winter months, the ministry said
in a statement.
The government plans to impose penalties of up to 3 million
won ($2,900) from Jan. 1 on any shops which turn on heaters
while leaving doors wide open.
Of South Korea's 23 reactors, which account for a third of
the country's power supply, six are offline as of Thursday
including the three for cable replacement.
A fourth shut earlier on Thursday for a scheduled
maintenance through Jan. 19 according to reactor operator Korea
Hydro & Nuclear Power, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO).
Another reactor is awaiting an extension of its licence
after its 30-year lifespan expired in November last year; a
sixth is shut by scheduled maintenance extended to mid-January
to repair cracks found on the reactor head.
A spokesman for Korea East-West Power, also owned by KEPCO,
said its two coal-fired power units with a combined capacity of
1,000 megawatts were also shut for a technical glitch on
Thursday, but would be restarted later in the evening.
South Korea is in the midst of reviewing a draft energy
policy that calls for it to cut its reliance on nuclear power to
29 percent by 2035, down from an earlier plan to increase the
dependence to 41 percent by 2030.
Seoul has been under pressure to curb nuclear power use
after the scandal that erupted when some reactors were found to
have received replacement parts with fake safety documentation.
Anti-nuclear groups have said the draft energy policy is an
"expansion" plan because it will still require South Korea to
build more nuclear-fired plants over the next two decades as its
power demand grows.
($1 = 1,052 Korean won)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)