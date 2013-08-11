SEOUL Aug 11 South Korea has warned of serious
power shortages this week amid an expected rise in summer
temperatures and as the resources-starved country struggles to
keep up with demand after six nuclear plants have gone off-line.
The energy ministry said it may take emergency measures such
as rolling power cuts to avoid a repeat of 2011 blackouts which
cut electricity to businesses and homes across the country.
Separately, the ministry said some major companies,
including Kia Motors Corp and Hyundai Motor Co
, had not complied with energy saving regulations
such as cutting power consumption during peak hours.
Both automakers refused to comment on the matter.
Of the country's total 23 reactors, six units are currently
off line - three for maintenance or expiry of operational
approval, and the other three to replace cables supplied with
fake certificates.
Oil, gas and coal produce most of South Korea's electricity,
but nuclear plants generate more than 30 percent of power.
"If one nuclear reactor stops its operation all of a sudden,
we may have to start rolling power blackouts like we did on
September 15, 2011," Energy Minister Yoon Sang-jick told a news
conference.
Rolling blackouts would initially affect residential areas,
minimising any impact on the country's export-focused
businesses.
South Korea's power demand is projected to peak at up to
80,500 megawatts (MW) in the next three days while its power
supply capacity is seen at 77,440 MW, the energy ministry said
in a statement. With all the possible power-saving and supplying
measures, the supply surplus could be raised to 1,800 MW but
that would still not be enough, it added.
South Korea has carried out power saving measures in the
past such as encouraging offices and households to use less
air-conditioning.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)