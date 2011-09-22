SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's financial regulator is concerned Europe's debt woes may hit the country's financial sector as both South Korean banks' borrowings from Europe and European investments in South Korean stocks stand at around 30 percent of total foreign investment.

Kim Seok-dong, chairman at Financial Services Commission (FSC), said at a forum that there were worries that the South Korean financial industry was vulnerable to Europe's debt problems but its foreign exchange liquidity had been improving thanks to the banks' effort to raise foreign currency funds.

South Korean regulators have said that local financial firms needed to diversify their foreign currency borrowings away from the United States and Europe.

Kim added that local banks held $3.6 billion in committed foreign currency credit lines.

Woori Finance Holdings , the country's biggest financial group by assets, aims to build $2 billion worth of foreign exchange credit lines by the end of this year. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)