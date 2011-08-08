SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's financial watchdog
warned on Tuesday that current global economic problems and
market turmoil could endure for some time and threaten real
economies.
"As major countries' policy capabilities have weakened, (the
current situation) may worsen problems in the real economy," the
Financial Services Commission (FSC) quoted Chairman Kim
Seok-dong as saying in a statement.
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt
rating sparked a sharp sell-off in Seoul and other Asian stocks
Monday, with Korea's main index posting its biggest
intraday percentage drop since October 2008.
