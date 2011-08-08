SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's financial watchdog warned on Tuesday that current global economic problems and market turmoil could endure for some time and threaten real economies.

"As major countries' policy capabilities have weakened, (the current situation) may worsen problems in the real economy," the Financial Services Commission (FSC) quoted Chairman Kim Seok-dong as saying in a statement.

Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating sparked a sharp sell-off in Seoul and other Asian stocks Monday, with Korea's main index posting its biggest intraday percentage drop since October 2008. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)