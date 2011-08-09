* FSC calls for plan to diversify foreign debt holdings

* FSC chairman to meet brokerage, fund management CEOs (Adds comments, detail)

SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's financial watchdog warned on Tuesday that global economic problems and market turmoil could endure for some time, saying the country needs to come up with a plan to diversify its foreign debt investments to China or the Middle East.

"As major countries' policy capabilities have weakened, (the current situation) may worsen problems in the real economy," the Financial Services Commission (FSC) quoted Chairman Kim Seok-dong as saying in a statement.

His remarks come as the Korean stock market became caught up in market volatility as investors responded to uncertainties over the global economy.

Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating sparked a sharp sell-off in Seoul and other Asian stocks on Monday, with Korea's main index posting its biggest intraday percentage drop since October 2008.

The head of the financial watchdog will hold an unplanned meeting in the morning with chief executives from six local brokerages and fund management firms to discuss market volatility, said a FSC spokesman. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)