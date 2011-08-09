SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea's financial watchdog is conducting health checks on banks operating in the country over their ability to secure foreign exchange funding in emergency situations, it said in a report to parliament prepared before the current market crisis.

The action had been expected and the agency said it was advising banks to improve the sustainability of their funding independently rather than to rely on the government.

"Our financial institutions' foreign currency liquidity is good so far. But if a global credit crunch occurs, we cannot rule out possibility that conditions for foreign exchange borrowings can quickly worsen," FSC added.

