UPDATE 1-Oil edges off 3-month low, but glut worries fester
* But US stockpiles could dwindle after refinery maintenance -ANZ (Adds comment, updates prices)
SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea and Russia have agreed on $3 billion of arrangements aimed at helping companies from one country secure financing for investment and ease trade deals in the other, Seoul's finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The arrangements were formed between two South Korean public institutions and three Russian entities, including the Russian State Development Bank VEB, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Sberbank, the ministry said.
The deals were announced during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin. South Korea is keen to boost investment in Russia, especially on energy, natural resources, petrochemical and construction projects. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* But US stockpiles could dwindle after refinery maintenance -ANZ (Adds comment, updates prices)
CARACAS, March 9 A World Bank tribunal's order for Venezuela to pay $1.4 billion in damages to Exxon Mobil Corp over nationalizations has been annulled, a lawyer for the Venezuelan government said on Thursday.
Gesturing as if with guns, two boys in Tokyo repeatedly taunted a girl whose family fled to Japan's capital to escape radioactivity unleashed by the Fukushima nuclear crisis of 2011.