SEOUL Nov 22 KB Financial Group Inc was chosen as preferred bidder for Jeil Savings Bank and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd was picked as preferred bidder to salvage Tomato Savings Bank, state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) said on Tuesday.

The two major players in the savings banks sector were temporarily closed down in September under mounting debt from bad property loans.

KDIC, which has been overseeing the process, said in a statement that it would sign a final contract as soon as possible after finetuning details on the deal where the assets of the savings banks and their debts would be transferred to the buyers. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)