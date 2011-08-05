SEOUL Aug 5 South Korea temporarily closed another savings bank as part of its efforts to prevent financial contagion in the savings bank sector.

The country's financial regulators imposed on Friday a six-month suspension on debt-stricken Kyong Eun Savings Bank, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said on Friday, making the small lender the ninth suspended so far this year.

Authorities suspended the previous eight for inadequate liquidity as the savings bank industry, which consists of 105 small lenders, is scrambling with mounting real estate related loans after the global financial crisis.

FSC has asked the finance ministry to earmark 500 billion won ($471 million) for a special fund to shore up the ailing sector in next year's budget.

If it cannot survive independently by means such as a new share issue within 45 days, Kyong Eun Savings Bank could face a public sale, FSC said in a statement.

South Korea is currently examining 85 savings banks to pick out which are unviable by late September.

The savings banks only account for 2.8 percent of the financial services industry in South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, but the government faces criticism for its handling of the sector ahead of next year's parliamentary and presidential election. ($1 = 1061.700 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Will Waterman)