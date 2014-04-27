SEOUL, April 27 South Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won is to hold an emergency press conference at 10:00 a.m. (0100 GMT), his office said, when he is expected to address widespread criticism over the government's response to the April 16 ferry disaster.

The Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port of Incheon to the traditional holiday island of Jeju.

More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from one high school on a field trip, have died or are missing and presumed dead. The children were told to stay put in their cabins, where they waited for further orders. The confirmed death toll on Sunday was 187.

Tempers have frayed over the slow pace of the recovery and frequent changes in information provided by the government.

President Park Geun-hye, who has the most power in government, was booed by some of the relatives of the missing when she visited a gym where families of the missing were staying. (Reporting by Narae Kim and Meeyoung Cho; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)