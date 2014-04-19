JINDO, South Korea, April 19 South Korean divers saw on Saturday three bodies inside the hull of a ferrry that capsized three days ago as they resumed a search and rescue operation for more than 200 people, many of whom teenage students, missing.

The ferry that was carrying more than 470 people capsized and listed sharply before sinking on a voyage from the port of Incheon to the resort island of Jeju. Three crew members including the captain have been arrested. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim)