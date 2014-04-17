JINDO, South Korea, April 17 Please be advised that the story quoting a father as saying he had had text-message contact with a child aboard the capsized South Korean ferry is wrong. The father has since said that he did not see the text message and that he had heard of it from somebody else. The story has been withdrawn and a new story will follow, after further checks. STORY_NUMBER: L3N0N84OO STORY_DATE: 16/04/2014 STORY_TIME: 2357 GMT