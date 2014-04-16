SEOUL, April 16 The U.S. Navy has sent a ship to join the search-and-rescue operation for more than 300 passengers missing after a South Korean ferry capsized on Wednesday.

The U.S. Seventh Fleet said the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, which has helicopters on board, was on a routine patrol off South Korea's west coast and was on its way to the scene of the accident. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)