SEOUL Oct 25 South Korea is considering extending ban on stock short-selling, which expires in early November, a media report said on Tuesday.

Officials at the country's financial watchdog Financial Services Commission (FSC) told Reuters that no decision had been made yet.

Local newspaper Chosun Ilbo quoted an unnamed FSC official as saying regulators are facing pressure over lifting the ban amid a series of restrictions on short-selling around Europe.

South Korea imposed a three-month ban short selling ban on August 9, days after short selling, mainly by foreign investors, hit a record high. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)