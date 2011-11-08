SEOUL Nov 8 South Korea's regulators have decided to lift a ban on short selling with the exception of financial stocks, the regulatory Financial Services Commission said on Tuesday.

"We decided to keep the short selling ban on financial shares, which are sensitive to external factors, for the time being," FSC said in a statement, adding that euro zone risks had yet to ease.

The country imposed a three-month restriction on short selling in early August, days after short selling mainly by foreign investors hit a record high.

